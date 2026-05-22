Mumbai Aqua Line halted for 40-50 minutes by technical snag
India
Mumbai's Aqua Line had a rough start on Friday, May 22, when a technical snag stopped trains for about 40-50 minutes during rush hour.
Stations got packed, and commuters were left waiting and frustrated, especially since updates from the metro team were slow to arrive.
Aqua Line vital despite repeated disruptions
The Aqua Line is key for daily travel between south Mumbai and the northern suburbs, so delays hit hard.
Many passengers took to social media asking for clearer crisis updates.
This isn't the first hiccup this month: a fire at Terminal 2 airport station caused another major delay on May 6.
Despite these setbacks, the Aqua Line remains essential for getting around the city.