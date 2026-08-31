Mumbai auto and taxi fares rise from September 1
Heads up if you get around Mumbai by auto or taxi: fares are set to rise starting September 1.
The new minimum for the first 1.5km will be ₹27 for autos and ₹33 for taxis.
If you're out late, night rides (midnight to 5 a.m.) will cost 25% more, and air-conditioned cabs will be priced at a 10% premium over regular ones.
Autos ₹18 taxis ₹22 across MMR
Beyond the base fare, autos will charge ₹18 per km and taxis ₹22 per km.
Waiting charges kick in at ₹1 to ₹2 per minute or 10% of the per-kilometer fare, depending on your trip length.
These rates cover all of MMR (including Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and Mira-Bhayander) until meters are updated by November 30; drivers missing this deadline face daily fines.
The hike is mainly because of rising fuel costs and follows recommendations from the BC Khatua Committee back in 2017.