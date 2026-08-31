Mumbai auto and taxi fares rise from September 1

Heads up if you get around Mumbai by auto or taxi: fares are set to rise starting September 1.

The new minimum for the first 1.5km will be ₹27 for autos and ₹33 for taxis.

If you're out late, night rides (midnight to 5 a.m.) will cost 25% more, and air-conditioned cabs will be priced at a 10% premium over regular ones.