Mumbai autos and taxis minimum fares to rise September 1
India
Heads-up if you travel by rickshaw or black-and-yellow taxi in Mumbai, the minimum fare for autos will increase from ₹26 to ₹27, and taxis will now start at ₹33 instead of ₹31 for the first 1.5km, starting September 1.
Commuters complain as unions seek review
Many commuters say even a small hike makes daily travel tougher on tight budgets, especially as prices for essentials keep climbing, but salaries aren't moving much.
Meanwhile, auto and taxi unions feel the fare bump barely covers their rising costs and are pushing for a better review system.
All meters need to be updated by the end of November.