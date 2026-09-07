Mumbai begins coastal vulnerability study, findings due in 2027
Mumbai's city officials are kicking off a fresh coastal vulnerability study to check how rising sea levels and flooding could impact the city.
This updated survey will cover vulnerable stretches along Mumbai's 149-km coastline, focusing on which neighborhoods and communities might be at risk.
The findings, expected in 2027, will help shape how the city prepares for future climate challenges.
Mumbai projects raise flood risks
With big projects like the Coastal Road and salt-pan land plans changing Mumbai's shoreline, flood risks have gone up.
Experts warn that by 2050, as much as 80% of the island city could be underwater if sea levels keep rising.
Global warming, unpredictable rainfall, and changing mangrove cover are making things worse, so this new study is key to figuring out how to protect Mumbai going forward.