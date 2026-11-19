Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper adds Maharashtrian dishes to menu
The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train is mixing up its menu to include classic Maharashtrian dishes like puran poli and zunka bhakar, aiming to make Marathi-speaking travelers feel right at home.
The train, which started running on November 1, 2026, originally served mostly South Indian food such as upma and idli.
IRCTC plans partnerships with cloud kitchens
To keep the food tasty and fresh, IRCTC plans to team up with local cloud kitchens and restaurants.
Puran poli is among the first dishes being considered for the new menu, joining poha, which has already been listed to be served on the train.
They're working through challenges like packaging and freshness, but if all goes well with Railway Board approval, even more regional favorites could be coming soon.