Mumbai BEST bus crash kills Bhaskar Raosaheb Pande injures 10

The impact was so strong it damaged the bus seats and hurt some pedestrians.

Among those injured were the driver, Banvari Sharma, and conductor Vaibhav Waghmare, both were rushed to hospitals along with other victims. One person, Ganesh Patel, is in critical condition.

While Sharma blamed brake failure (after an auto-rickshaw cut him off), BEST officials disagreed and pointed to possible speeding issues instead.

The crash has sparked fresh worries about safety (over 50 people have died in similar incidents in just two years) and calls for better training and stricter standards for drivers.