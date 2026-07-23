Mumbai best electric bus crashes into Powai divider, 7 injured
India
A BEST electric bus crashed into a road divider in Powai, Mumbai, on Thursday morning, leaving seven people injured.
The accident happened around 11:05am after a car approaching from the left caught the driver's attention, causing him to crash into the divider.
All injured passengers were quickly taken to Paramount Hospital for care.
BEST chair Trushna Vishwasrao calls meeting
This is already the third BEST bus mishap in Mumbai just this week: one crash in Mankhurd was fatal, and another hit a divider in Borivali.
With concerns rising, BEST Committee Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao has called for a meeting on Friday to talk about better vehicle maintenance and safer driving practices.