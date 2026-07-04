Mumbai BMC closes schools, colleges Saturday amid IMD red alert
India
Mumbai's BMC has closed all schools and colleges for Saturday afternoon after the weather office (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain and strong winds.
The move is all about keeping students safe, with officials urging everyone to stay indoors unless it is really necessary to head out.
IMD warns heavy rain across districts
The IMD warned of heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts starting this morning.
With downpours already hitting several areas, the BMC said it made the call after the IMD issued a red alert, just trying to keep everyone safe as the rain keeps coming.