Mumbai BMC gives businesses 1 month to display Marathi signboards
India
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just told all hotels, shops, offices, and businesses in Mumbai to put up Marathi signboards within a month.
This move came after officials noticed many places were ignoring Supreme Court orders about using Marathi.
Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said it's time for everyone to follow the rules.
BMC license department to send notices
If businesses don't comply, the BMC's license department will send notices and take strict action.
Some big names like The Westin and Morgan Stanley were singled out for only using English signs.
Law Committee Chair Diksha Karkar expressed frustration over lax enforcement and pushed for urgent action so these rules actually stick.