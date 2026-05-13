Mumbai BMC gives businesses 1 month to display Marathi signboards India May 13, 2026

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just told all hotels, shops, offices, and businesses in Mumbai to put up Marathi signboards within a month.

This move came after officials noticed many places were ignoring Supreme Court orders about using Marathi.

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said it's time for everyone to follow the rules.