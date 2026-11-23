Mumbai BMC to cut water 24 hours for Powai repairs
Mumbai is gearing up for a big water supply disruption as BMC works on fixing leaks between Powai High-Level Reservoir No. 1 and Sahar Village.
The repairs kick off Thursday at 9am and will last a full 24 hours, meaning some areas won't have water until Friday morning (November 27).
Residents told to store water
Dharavi, Matunga Labour Camp, Marol, Andheri, airport zones, Bandra Terminus, Vikhroli, and Ghatkopar are all on the list; some will see a complete cut while others get low pressure.
BMC is asking residents to store enough water ahead of time and use it wisely.
Even after the repair work wraps up, low-pressure and turbid water supply may continue for three to four days, so it's smart to filter and boil your drinking water just in case.