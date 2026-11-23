Dharavi, Matunga Labour Camp, Marol, Andheri, airport zones, Bandra Terminus, Vikhroli, and Ghatkopar are all on the list; some will see a complete cut while others get low pressure.

BMC is asking residents to store enough water ahead of time and use it wisely.

Even after the repair work wraps up, low-pressure and turbid water supply may continue for three to four days, so it's smart to filter and boil your drinking water just in case.