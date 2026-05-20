Mumbai BMC warns Andheri subway may flood again this year
Heads up, Mumbai, BMC says the Andheri subway is likely to flood again this year.
Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the BMC is still exploring options to deal with chronic flooding of the subway, but for now, additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said it has rolled out 550 dewatering pumps early to help keep waterlogging in check across flood-prone spots.
Mumbai BMC boosts monsoon preparedness
To boost monsoon prep, BMC has set up six major and 10 minor seawater pumping stations to drain excess water during high tides.
Plus, thanks to a new system built with IIT Bombay, weather alerts now come 48 hours ahead instead of just 3 hours.
On the roads front, nearly 79% of Mumbai's network is now concretized, 691km done, with the rest finishing up by the end of May and smaller lanes scheduled from August through April next year.