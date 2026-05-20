Mumbai BMC warns Andheri subway may flood again this year

Mumbai BMC boosts monsoon preparedness

To boost monsoon prep, BMC has set up six major and 10 minor seawater pumping stations to drain excess water during high tides.

Plus, thanks to a new system built with IIT Bombay, weather alerts now come 48 hours ahead instead of just 3 hours.

On the roads front, nearly 79% of Mumbai's network is now concretized, 691km done, with the rest finishing up by the end of May and smaller lanes scheduled from August through April next year.