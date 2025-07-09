Mumbai braces for continued rainfall, yellow alert issued

Stay updated if you're in flood-prone areas

Expect humid, cloudy days ahead with temps between 26°C and 32°C.

Some parts along the Konkan coast could get heavier rain thanks to a low-pressure system—so if you're in a flood-prone neighborhood or planning to be out and about, it's smart to stay updated.

Other districts like Ahmednagar and Aurangabad might see isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds over the weekend too, which could affect travel and daily plans.