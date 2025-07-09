Next Article
Mumbai braces for continued rainfall, yellow alert issued
Mumbai's rainy season isn't letting up just yet.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city through July 10, with light to moderate showers expected and a heads-up about possible water-logging in low-lying spots.
Neighboring areas like Thane, Raigad, Nasik, and Pune's ghats are also likely to see scattered rain.
Stay updated if you're in flood-prone areas
Expect humid, cloudy days ahead with temps between 26°C and 32°C.
Some parts along the Konkan coast could get heavier rain thanks to a low-pressure system—so if you're in a flood-prone neighborhood or planning to be out and about, it's smart to stay updated.
Other districts like Ahmednagar and Aurangabad might see isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds over the weekend too, which could affect travel and daily plans.