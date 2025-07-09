PM Modi's historic 1st visit to Windhoek, Namibia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just wrapped up his five-country tour with a stop in Namibia—the first Indian PM to visit in almost 30 years.
He got a warm welcome with Namibian drums, reflecting the historical ties between the two countries.
Trip strengthens decades of friendship between India, Namibia
Modi's visit is all about teaming up on minerals like uranium and lithium, which are key for clean energy and tech—stuff that powers everything from EVs to your phone.
He also launched India's UPI digital payments system in Namibia, making money transfers easier there.
Plus, India will help train Namibian youth in IT and expand collaboration on healthcare, education, and defense.
This trip builds on decades of friendship between India and Namibia, showing how global partnerships can open up new opportunities for both sides.