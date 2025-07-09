PM Modi's historic 1st visit to Windhoek, Namibia

Trip strengthens decades of friendship between India, Namibia

Modi's visit is all about teaming up on minerals like uranium and lithium, which are key for clean energy and tech—stuff that powers everything from EVs to your phone.

He also launched India's UPI digital payments system in Namibia, making money transfers easier there.

Plus, India will help train Namibian youth in IT and expand collaboration on healthcare, education, and defense.

This trip builds on decades of friendship between India and Namibia, showing how global partnerships can open up new opportunities for both sides.