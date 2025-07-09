Heightened security for Amarnath Yatra post-terror attack

The Amarnath Yatra is underway, running from July 3 to August 9, and it's already drawn over one lakh pilgrims in just six days. After the recent Pahalgam terror attack, security this year is tighter than ever—probably the strictest since 2019—to keep everyone safe on the journey.

50,000 security personnel on duty About 50,000 security personnel are on duty along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

There's drone surveillance overhead, facial recognition at entry points, and no-fly zones set up for extra safety.

Sensitive areas have even more paramilitary teams to make sure nothing slips through.

Joint control rooms ready for any incident Joint control rooms staffed by multiple agencies are ready for any incident, so help is always close by.

The yatra routes also have strict convoy schedules and traffic rules to keep things moving safely and smoothly.