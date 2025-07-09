Assam BJP chief embroiled in cow scandal
Assam's big rural project, the Gorukhuti Bahumukhi Krishi Prakalpa (GBKP), is under fire for how it handled a cow distribution plan.
The scheme, started in 2021 with nearly ₹17 crore, was supposed to help local farmers by bringing in Gir cows from Gujarat.
But out of 300 cows ordered, only 210 actually arrived—leaving people wondering what happened to the rest.
Inquiry demanded as records show cows went to politicians
Turns out, the missing 90 cows allegedly went to politicians and public figures—including Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia—without full payment or proof they reached farmers.
This has sparked serious concerns about misuse of public funds and whether the scheme really helped those who needed it most.
With growing confusion over records and Congress demanding an inquiry, trust in government projects like GBKP is taking a hit among locals hoping for fair opportunities in rural development.