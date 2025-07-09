Assam BJP chief embroiled in cow scandal

Inquiry demanded as records show cows went to politicians

Turns out, the missing 90 cows allegedly went to politicians and public figures—including Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia—without full payment or proof they reached farmers.

This has sparked serious concerns about misuse of public funds and whether the scheme really helped those who needed it most.

With growing confusion over records and Congress demanding an inquiry, trust in government projects like GBKP is taking a hit among locals hoping for fair opportunities in rural development.