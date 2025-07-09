Next Article
Unidentified vandals desecrate Guru Gorakhnath idol in UP village
An idol of Guru Gorakhnath was found damaged at a temple in Ghisukhera village, Muzaffarnagar (UP) on Wednesday morning.
Locals spotted the incident and quickly alerted the police, who believe it happened overnight.
Community upset, protest underway
The community is upset, with many staging a sit-in protest and calling for swift justice.
Police have launched an investigation to find those responsible, and extra officers are now stationed in the area to keep things calm.
Officials say they're taking the matter seriously and promise a thorough probe.