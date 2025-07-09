Next Article
MNS workers vandalise Maharashtra toll booth
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers vandalized several toll booths at the Tondgaon plaza in Washim.
Their main gripe? Toll collection started even though the road to Kanergaon isn't finished and basic facilities at the plaza are missing.
Videos show party members breaking glass panes and damaging booths with rods.
'Toll collection is illegal...'
MNS district president Raju Patil Kidse shared that they'd already submitted multiple requests asking officials to stop toll collection until things were fixed, saying the toll collection is illegal as the road is incomplete and there are no facilities.
This isn't new for MNS—they've protested like this before at other toll plazas when their demands weren't met.