Mumbai businessman loses 3.25cr to brokers posing as Arkship Group
India
A Mumbai businessman lost ₹3.25 crore after being tricked by a gang posing as investment brokers in July 2025.
They promised big returns through the so-called Arkship Group, but when he transferred ₹1 crore, it actually went to an NGO named Manav Dharmayog.
Businessman assaulted at hotel, 2.25cr extorted
Things got worse when the businessman confronted the scammers at a hotel: he and his general manager were assaulted and threatened at gunpoint.
Forced to transfer another ₹2.25 crore, he was warned not to go to the police but reported it anyway.
An FIR has been registered against nine people, and Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating links to a bigger criminal network across several states.