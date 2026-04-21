Mumbai businessman loses 3.25cr to brokers posing as Arkship Group

Businessman assaulted at hotel, 2.25cr extorted

Things got worse when the businessman confronted the scammers at a hotel: he and his general manager were assaulted and threatened at gunpoint.

Forced to transfer another ₹2.25 crore, he was warned not to go to the police but reported it anyway.

An FIR has been registered against nine people, and Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating links to a bigger criminal network across several states.