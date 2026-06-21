Mumbai busses to resume after 3 day BEST employees strike
Mumbai's busses are finally set to return after a three-day strike by BEST employees left the city scrambling for rides.
The protest wrapped up on Sunday, thanks to some last-minute talks led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and union representatives.
Commuters can breathe easy: bus services would soon return.
Eknath Shinde announces best pay hikes
To settle things, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a pay bump: ₹3,000 more per month for permanent staff and ₹2,000 extra for wet-lease workers.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir, who is also the coordinator of a joint action committee of BEST employees' unions, said several key demands were met, promising that busses would hit the roads quickly.
After days of frustration for daily riders, Mumbai's public transport is set to run smoothly again.