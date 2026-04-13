Mumbai Central Railway unveils 1st non-AC local with automatic doors
Mumbai's Central Railway just rolled out India's first non-AC local train with automatic doors, aiming to make daily commutes safer.
This upgrade follows a heartbreaking accident last year near Mumbra, where overcrowding led to five deaths.
Since then, all new non-AC suburban rakes are required to have automatic door-closing systems.
Train features safety upgrades and trials
The 12-coach train comes packed with safety features like fire detection systems, better emergency alarms, bigger windows for ventilation, and more legroom.
There are compartments for everyone: general, ladies, first class, and divyang-friendly coaches.
Before it hits regular service, the train will go through strict trials by RDSO to test how the doors work and ensure everything runs smoothly.
Swapnil Nila from Central Railway said RDSO will conduct multiple tests, including stability and obstruction checks.