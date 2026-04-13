Mumbai Central Railway unveils 1st non-AC local with automatic doors

Train features safety upgrades and trials

The 12-coach train comes packed with safety features like fire detection systems, better emergency alarms, bigger windows for ventilation, and more legroom.

There are compartments for everyone: general, ladies, first class, and divyang-friendly coaches.

Before it hits regular service, the train will go through strict trials by RDSO to test how the doors work and ensure everything runs smoothly.

Swapnil Nila from Central Railway said RDSO will conduct multiple tests, including stability and obstruction checks.