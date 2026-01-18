Mumbai Central station just got a digital lounge upgrade
Mumbai Central is now home to India's first digital lounge and co-working space, launched right on the main concourse.
Designed for business travelers and remote workers, it packs in high-speed Wi-Fi, comfy seating, modular workstations, charging points, video conferencing rooms—and yes, better washrooms and self-serve snacks.
What you get (and what it costs)
Access starts at ₹200 for the first hour (₹150 for every extra hour).
You can also grab vegetarian meals or a shower as add-ons.
The whole thing is run by Ten11 Hospitality under the INEJ Lounge brand.
More lounges coming soon
Seen as a proof of concept, Western Railway plans to open similar lounges at other busy stations like Andheri and Borivali.
The goal? Make train travel way more comfortable—and maybe even productive—when you're on the go.