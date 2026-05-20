Mumbai civic body to review public space repurposing May 20
Mumbai's civic body is looking to shake up its development plan by changing how three public spaces are used.
Two garden plots in Malabar Hill could become residential areas, while a football field at Bandra Reclamation might turn into an exhibition center.
These proposals will be reviewed at a committee meeting on May 20, 2026.
Malabar mislabeled, Bandra eyed convention center
The Malabar Hill plots were originally meant for housing but got labeled as gardens in Development Plan 2034, possibly because of a mapping mix-up.
The Bandra Reclamation football field, which has also been allotted to the Mumbai Football Association, could shift to a convention center if plans go ahead.
If the BMC gives a green light and public consultation goes well, final approval from the state urban development department would be next.