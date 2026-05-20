Mumbai civic body to review public space repurposing May 20

Malabar mislabeled, Bandra eyed convention center

The Malabar Hill plots were originally meant for housing but got labeled as gardens in Development Plan 2034, possibly because of a mapping mix-up.

The Bandra Reclamation football field, which has also been allotted to the Mumbai Football Association, could shift to a convention center if plans go ahead.

If the BMC gives a green light and public consultation goes well, final approval from the state urban development department would be next.