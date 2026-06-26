Mumbai commuter Mayank Lohar fatally stabbed in train door dispute
A tragic incident unfolded on a Mumbai local train Tuesday night when 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was fatally stabbed after an argument over closing the door during heavy rain.
The accused, Roshan Suvarna, was quickly arrested by railway police.
Despite efforts to save him, Lohar died at the hospital, raising tough questions about passenger safety on Mumbai's busy trains.
CCTV present yet safety upgrades delayed
Even with thousands of CCTV cameras and facial recognition technology across the network, activists say security still falls short.
Emergency talkback units have been delayed for years (since 2018); controlled entry systems were only initiated in 2025 and have seen little progress since then (about one year as of June 2026).
Many commuters are worried about their safety, frustrated that bystanders rarely step in during violent incidents.
Second deadly Western Railway stabbing
This is sadly the second deadly stabbing on the Western Railway this year; another man lost his life at Malad station after a dispute.
These repeated attacks highlight growing concerns as millions rely on Mumbai's suburban trains every day.