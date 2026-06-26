Mumbai commuter Mayank Lohar fatally stabbed in train door dispute

CCTV present yet safety upgrades delayed

Even with thousands of CCTV cameras and facial recognition technology across the network, activists say security still falls short.

Emergency talkback units have been delayed for years (since 2018); controlled entry systems were only initiated in 2025 and have seen little progress since then (about one year as of June 2026).

Many commuters are worried about their safety, frustrated that bystanders rarely step in during violent incidents.