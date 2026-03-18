Mumbai cop trainee kills self over girlfriend's parents' threats
India
Bhaiyasaab Maruti Wawale, a 32-year-old police trainee in Mumbai, died by suicide at his training center on March 15, 2026.
In his note, he said his girlfriend's parents pressured him to end their one-and-a-half-year relationship and threatened both him and his family, which left him deeply stressed.
Case filed against woman's parents
Vakola police have filed an abetment to suicide case against the woman's parents based on Wawale's note and statements from his family.
Police said investigations are ongoing. Officers are still piecing together what happened and looking into the impact of the alleged threats on Wawale's mental health.