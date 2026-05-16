Mumbai court fines P Narayanasamy ₹20,000 for injuring Nidhi Jethmalani India May 16, 2026

A Mumbai court has fined 66-year-old P Narayanasamy ₹20,000 for rash driving that left 17-year-old Nidhi Jethmalani in a persistent vegetative state.

The crash happened back in 2017, when Narayanasamy's speeding car hit Nidhi as she crossed Marine Drive.

The court called it a "single lapse on his part" and considered his first-offender status, the fact that the incident was from 2017 and nine years had passed (as of May 2026), that he had already faced the ordeal of trial, and his family background while deciding the penalty.