Mumbai court hands life sentences to 44 Somali pirates
A Mumbai court has handed life sentences to 44 Somali pirates for hijacking ships back in March 2024.
The Indian Navy caught them in two separate incidents, nine pirates after they took over an Iranian fishing vessel, and the remaining 35 after they hijacked a merchant vessel, and the group faced serious charges like attempted murder and kidnapping under anti-piracy laws.
Pirates admitted guilt in Mumbai trial
During the trial, the pirates admitted guilt and shared how tough it was dealing with language barriers and being far from family.
Their defense switched from Somalia's embassy to local legal aid lawyers.
Despite their plea for mercy, Special Prosecutor Ranjeet Sangle insisted on strict punishment, telling the court that the men be given the punishment in accordance with the offenses they are charged with.