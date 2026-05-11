Mumbai court orders Nashik Central Jail to produce Ashok Kharat
India
A Mumbai court has ordered Nashik Central Jail to bring Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman, to court on May 18 with police protection.
Kharat was arrested in March and faces serious charges, including laundering over ₹70 crore, rape, sexual exploitation, and extortion.
ED alleges Kharat opened 60 accounts
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says Kharat created 60 accounts in a single day and moved huge sums through Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society.
He's also accused of using victims' documents without consent to open accounts and acquiring properties with funds accumulated through extortion.
The ED wants his custody to dig deeper into the money trail and possible international links.