Mumbai court orders Neem Holidays repay ₹1.78L plus 9% interest
India
A Mumbai consumer court has ordered Neem Holidays to return ₹1.78 lakh plus 9% interest to a customer whose Australia tour got canceled because of COVID-19.
Instead of a cash refund, the company had only offered a credit note, which led Anjudevi D Jajodia, a senior citizen, to take them to court.
Court orders repayment within 60 days
The commission made it clear: giving credit notes without asking the customer isn't fair play.
They also pointed out that Jajodia shouldn't be forced to travel later just because restrictions lifted.
Neem Holidays now has 60 days to pay up, and they'll also need to cover ₹30,000 as compensation and ₹10,000 as litigation costs.