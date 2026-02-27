Mumbai court shuts Maharashtra cooperative bank scam case

Case was about alleged shady loans by district banks

This case was about alleged shady loans by district banks over several years, which reportedly cost Maharashtra ₹25,000 crore.

It's been a political hot potato: first closed in 2020, then reopened after a government change in 2022.

With today's closure, this particular court case is closed, though other investigations and objections by agencies remain, so the broader controversy for parties like BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction is not necessarily fully resolved—just as state politics heat up again.

For many young folks watching Maharashtra politics, it's another reminder of how power shifts can shape what gets investigated—and what doesn't.