Mumbai Crime Branch probes death of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode
India
The Mumbai Crime Branch is looking into the death of Sahil Wakode, an IIT-Bombay student who died on September 18.
Investigators have spoken to 40 people so far, including his parents, classmates, and hostel staff.
The main question: Was there any foul play or harassment that led to his tragic death?
Wakode's parents allege Suryanarayana Doolla harassment
Wakode's digital devices, two phones, a laptop, and a tablet are being examined for clues about his final days.
Meanwhile, his parents are on a hunger strike, alleging caste-based harassment by Professor Suryanarayana Doolla under the direction of the institute's director.
Youth Congress workers have joined the protests, and IIT-Bombay has set up a committee to look into these serious claims.