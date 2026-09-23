Mumbai Crime Branch probes IIT-Bombay student death amid campus split
India
The Mumbai Crime Branch is looking into the death of 20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode.
Investigators are checking campus CCTV footage and talking to students to figure out what happened before the incident.
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla will also be giving a statement soon.
Wakode parents demand Doolla, Kedare arrests
Wakode's parents want Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and Shireesh Kedare arrested, believing their actions played a part in their son's death.
Meanwhile, many students and faculty have rallied around Professor Doolla, and some even marched on campus, saying he acted fairly and that there were no complaints of caste discrimination from Sahil.
The investigation is still ongoing, with the campus community clearly split over the tragedy.