Mumbai Crime Branch probes IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode suicide
India
The Mumbai Crime Branch is looking into the tragic suicide of Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old IIT Bombay student.
Police are using digital forensics and witness statements to understand what led up to Sahil's death, and will check whether he was subjected to casteist slurs as alleged by his parents.
Officials probe AI upload, casteist slurs
Officials are reviewing Sahil's phone, campus CCTV footage, and exam hall recordings where he was seen talking with a professor after bending slightly and peering at something in his pocket.
They're also checking if he uploaded a question paper to an AI platform and whether he was subjected to casteist slurs and discussed this with family, friends, teachers, or classmates.