Mumbai Crime Branch probes IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's death
India
Mumbai Crime Branch is looking into the death of Sahil Wakode, who was found in his hostel room.
He left his thermodynamics exam and told a friend he was anxious about his performance as he wanted to score well and had allegedly mentioned that he had been caught cheating during the exam.
IIT Bombay denies discrimination, apologizes twice
Investigators are checking phone records, CCTV footage, and recorded statements from 20 people, including students present during the examination, invigilators and administrative officials.
Sahil's parents have accused the institute of caste-based discrimination, leading to an FIR against a professor for suspected abetment to suicide.
IIT Bombay has denied these claims, but apologized twice for its earlier statements about Sahil's passing.