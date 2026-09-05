Mumbai Dahi Handi sees 22 govindas injured, 1 hospitalized
India
Dahi Handi in Mumbai saw 22 govindas injured this Saturday while forming human pyramids to break curd-filled pots for Janmashtami.
Most were treated and sent home the same day, but one participant from the western suburbs is still in the hospital.
Teams celebrate, police and BMC act
Dahi Handi is a high-energy tradition where teams compete to reach and break pots hung way up high: think teamwork, balance, and a lot of cheering.
Despite some injuries, the vibe across Mumbai stayed festive.
To keep things safe, the police boosted security across the city, and BMC set aside over 100 hospital beds so injured govindas could get quick medical help.