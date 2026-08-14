Mumbai deploys 5,150 security personnel for August 15 celebrations
India
Mumbai is going all out to keep Independence Day safe this year.
For the celebration on August 15, the city has deployed 3,400 police officers, plus 1,600 Home Guards, and 150 Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSF) personnel across Mumbai.
The focus is on making sure everyone can enjoy the festivities without worry.
Dadar Borivali Andheri get extra checks
Railway stations like Dadar, Borivali, and Andheri are getting extra checks with dog squads and tight surveillance. Anti-terror teams and quick response units are also in place.
Officers will patrol women's train coaches from 9am to 6pm on August 15.
GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kala Sagar summed it up: security arrangements have been strengthened across the railway network ahead of Independence Day.