Mumbai doctors warn Diwali firecracker smoke risks children's breathing
India
With Diwali underway, Mumbai doctors are reminding everyone that firecracker smoke can be risky for children.
The extra pollution from fireworks can trigger breathing problems, so experts suggest parents pay more attention so children's health isn't compromised.
Doctors advise parental vigilance during Diwali
Doctors recommend parents pay more attention so children's health isn't compromised.
Even if your family skips bursting crackers, it's smart to stay aware: protecting children's health doesn't have to take the fun out of Diwali!