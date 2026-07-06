Mumbai doctors warn residents to take dengue symptoms seriously

Doctors urge early dengue testing

Doctors say getting tested early is crucial because about 5% of dengue cases can get worse even after the fever goes away.

Severe issues like ongoing vomiting, stomach pain, unusual bleeding, or trouble breathing might show up later.

Tests like NS1 antigen and dengue antibody help catch it early so doctors can step in before things get serious.

As Dr. Ajay Shah puts it: "More attention needs to be paid to fluid intake, signs of danger and seeking appropriate medical help, if needed, rather than being needlessly concerned about platelet levels."

General advice also includes sticking with hydration, rest, and paracetamol for treatment (skip aspirin).