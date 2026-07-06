Mumbai doctors warn residents to take dengue symptoms seriously
Mumbai doctors are seeing a spike in dengue cases and want everyone to take symptoms like high fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and rashes seriously, not just write them off as a random viral bug.
These signs can show up four to 10 days after a mosquito bite and often look like regular viral infections at first.
Doctors urge early dengue testing
Doctors say getting tested early is crucial because about 5% of dengue cases can get worse even after the fever goes away.
Severe issues like ongoing vomiting, stomach pain, unusual bleeding, or trouble breathing might show up later.
Tests like NS1 antigen and dengue antibody help catch it early so doctors can step in before things get serious.
As Dr. Ajay Shah puts it: "More attention needs to be paid to fluid intake, signs of danger and seeking appropriate medical help, if needed, rather than being needlessly concerned about platelet levels."
General advice also includes sticking with hydration, rest, and paracetamol for treatment (skip aspirin).