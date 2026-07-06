Mumbai downpour stalls Central line after debris, disrupts Western trains
Mumbai's Monday downpour brought the city's local trains to a crawl.
Central line slow services stopped completely between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup after plastic debris jammed the overhead wires, while Western Railway saw several key trains like Mumbai Central-Vapi canceled or delayed.
Heavy rain floods tracks, diverts trains
Heavy rain flooded tracks at spots like Saphale, Vasai Road, and Nallasopara, forcing long-distance trains from cities such as Surat and Ahmedabad to turn back early or take detours.
If you're planning to travel, definitely check your train status first: delays are everywhere.
Vikroli records Mumbai's highest 248.8mm
Vikroli clocked Mumbai's highest rainfall at 248.8mm in just 24 hours.
Navi Mumbai residents dealing with flooding can call emergency helplines at 022-27567060 and 022-27567061 or toll-free 1800-222309 and 1800-222310 for help.