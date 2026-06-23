Mumbai drenched again as monsoon brings thunderstorms and gusty winds
Mumbai's getting drenched again, with heavy monsoon showers sticking around for the next two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says thunderstorms, gusty winds, and cloudy skies are expected to keep things lively.
If you're in Konkan and Goa or coastal Karnataka, heads up: isolated very heavy rainfall is forecast for coastal Karnataka on June 26-27, while it is set to continue in Konkan and Goa.
IMD warns heatwave in central India
While some states are finally seeing monsoon rains, others are still battling heatwaves, especially Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
The IMD warns the extreme heat will last until June 26 in Vidarbha and eastern Uttar Pradesh, until June 25 in eastern Madhya Pradesh, and on June 23 only in Chhattisgarh.
Meanwhile, places like Marathwada haven't gotten much rain yet, so it's a mixed bag across the country.