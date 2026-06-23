Mumbai drenched again as monsoon brings thunderstorms and gusty winds

IMD warns heatwave in central India

While some states are finally seeing monsoon rains, others are still battling heatwaves, especially Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The IMD warns the extreme heat will last until June 26 in Vidarbha and eastern Uttar Pradesh, until June 25 in eastern Madhya Pradesh, and on June 23 only in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, places like Marathwada haven't gotten much rain yet, so it's a mixed bag across the country.