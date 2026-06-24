Mumbai drenched as IMD issues red alert after heavy rain India Jun 24, 2026

Mumbai got drenched in a major downpour Tuesday night, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert.

The city saw up to 190mm of rain in some western suburbs, and 154mm in eastern areas.

Waterlogging hit several low-lying spots, and the Andheri subway was closed for safety, but trains and most other subways kept running as usual.