Mumbai drenched as IMD issues red alert after heavy rain
Mumbai got drenched in a major downpour Tuesday night, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert.
The city saw up to 190mm of rain in some western suburbs, and 154mm in eastern areas.
Waterlogging hit several low-lying spots, and the Andheri subway was closed for safety, but trains and most other subways kept running as usual.
Kandivali records 32mm in 1 hour
Kandivali's Charkop Sector 1 got slammed with 32mm of rain in just an hour late at night.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams stepped in, shutting the Andheri subway and rescuing a rickshaw driver stranded by rising water.
Everard Nagar subway also faced flooding, while cars struggled through submerged roads like Eastern Express Highway.
Still, some folks were seen enjoying the monsoon vibes out on flooded Sion streets.