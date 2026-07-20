Mumbai drenched in heavy rain as IMD issues yellow alert
India
Mumbai got drenched this Monday morning, with heavy showers slowing down traffic and leaving roads waterlogged.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert, so expect more rain and gusty winds through the day.
If you're heading out or live in low-lying areas, it's best to stay cautious.
IMD forecasts rain for Mumbai region
The IMD says rain will stick around: Mumbai can expect light to moderate showers today.
Thane gets moderate rain, Raigad might see heavier downpours in spots, and Palghar is looking at lighter showers.
Plus, South Madhya Maharashtra could face thunderstorms, and Konkan-Goa might see heavy rain, with even stronger rainfall possible later this week.
Keep an eye on weather updates if you've got travel plans.