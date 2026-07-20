Mumbai drenched in heavy rain as IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD says rain will stick around: Mumbai can expect light to moderate showers today.

Thane gets moderate rain, Raigad might see heavier downpours in spots, and Palghar is looking at lighter showers.

Plus, South Madhya Maharashtra could face thunderstorms, and Konkan-Goa might see heavy rain, with even stronger rainfall possible later this week.

Keep an eye on weather updates if you've got travel plans.