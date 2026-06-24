Mumbai drenched Tuesday with over 200mm rain, major waterlogging
Mumbai got drenched on Tuesday, with more than 200mm of rain falling in just eight hours. In just five hours, the city recorded 52% of its usual rainfall for the whole month.
The late arrival of the southwest monsoon brought serious waterlogging, slowing down daily routines and flooding main roads and low-lying spots.
Malwani saw the heaviest showers at 342mm, while Parel and Powai weren't far behind.
IMD downgrades Mumbai red warning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) started with a red warning before dialing it back to orange as rains continued.
Some areas like Sion had knee-deep water, but Hindmata experienced significant temporary flooding, but Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) crews worked quickly to pump it out.
Even with all this chaos, Mumbai's trains mostly kept running (just a few delays), and busses were rerouted rather than stopped, so life carried on, even if a bit soggy.