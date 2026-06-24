Mumbai drenched Tuesday with over 200mm rain, major waterlogging India Jun 24, 2026

Mumbai got drenched on Tuesday, with more than 200mm of rain falling in just eight hours. In just five hours, the city recorded 52% of its usual rainfall for the whole month.

The late arrival of the southwest monsoon brought serious waterlogging, slowing down daily routines and flooding main roads and low-lying spots.

Malwani saw the heaviest showers at 342mm, while Parel and Powai weren't far behind.