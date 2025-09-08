Mumbai drivers are swapping regular honks for loud, obnoxious 'pom-poms' India Sep 08, 2025

Mumbai's streets are getting even noisier as more drivers swap in extra-loud horns to stand out in the chaos.

At one intersection near the NPR bureau, honking hit 27 times a minute in the afternoon, with noise levels in Mumbai regularly topping 80 decibels.

Fines for excessive honking exist, but actually enforcing them is tough with the city's hectic traffic.