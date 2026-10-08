Mumbai elevator drops 6 floors trapping 14 including 4 children
India
14 people, including four children, got stuck in an elevator for nearly three hours in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar after it suddenly dropped six floors.
The group was heading down from a birthday party on the 14th floor of the Mass Metropolis building when things took a scary turn and the elevator came to a stop just above ground level.
Firefighters free 14 as police probe
People outside tried to force open the doors but had no luck, while the passengers trapped inside hit the emergency alarm and called for help.
Firefighters arrived with cutters and hydraulic tools, finally getting everyone out safely after a long rescue.
Police are now checking if overloading or maintenance issues caused the malfunction, looking into technical records to get answers.