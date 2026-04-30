Mumbai enforces May 1 traffic closures for Maharashtra Day parade
India
Heads up if you're in Mumbai on May 1!
The city's traffic police are rolling out road closures and diversions from 6am to noon for the Maharashtra Day Parade at Shivaji Park.
Keluskar Roads South and North will be shut, and SK Bole Road is temporarily one-way between Siddhivinayak Junction and Portuguese Church Junction, so plan your route ahead.
Swatantraveer Savarkar Road limited access
Swatantraveer Savarkar Road will have limited access, with vehicles being sent down alternate roads like SK Bole and Gokhale.
Parking is off-limits on several streets nearby, but if you don't have an official car pass, you can use the Kohinoor Parking Lot in Dadar.
If you're heading out, just follow the signs and listen to police instructions so everyone can enjoy the parade hassle-free.