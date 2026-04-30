Mumbai enforces May 1 traffic closures for Maharashtra Day parade

Swatantraveer Savarkar Road limited access

Swatantraveer Savarkar Road will have limited access, with vehicles being sent down alternate roads like SK Bole and Gokhale.

Parking is off-limits on several streets nearby, but if you don't have an official car pass, you can use the Kohinoor Parking Lot in Dadar.

If you're heading out, just follow the signs and listen to police instructions so everyone can enjoy the parade hassle-free.