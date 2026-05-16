Mumbai faces frequent power cuts as demand breaches 4,500 MW India May 16, 2026

Mumbai's been dealing with frequent power cuts lately, thanks to a spike in electricity use, lots of new construction, and aging infrastructure.

Neighborhoods like Dadar, Sion, Wadala, Borivali, and Vile Parle have seen outages ranging from just 10 minutes to a tough 10 hours as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius.

On May 14, demand breached the 4,500-MW threshold, way above the usual summer range, mostly because everyone's cranking up their ACs.