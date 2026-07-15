Mumbai fire brigade extinguishes car fire in Coastal Road tunnel
India
A car caught fire in the northbound tunnel of Mumbai Coastal Road just after noon on Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill.
The tunnel was quickly evacuated, and thanks to the fast response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, everyone got out safely, and the flames were put out with no injuries.
Eyewitness reported hundreds running in tunnel
People inside described a few tense moments as drivers and passengers left their cars and hurried out.
One eyewitness said he saw hundreds of people running toward them.
The incident happened on a key route that is usually packed with commuters enjoying quick rides across the city.