Mumbai fire brigade starts 2-week safety drive in Andheri West
India
After a tragic fire in Delhi claimed 21 lives, Mumbai's Fire Brigade (MFB) kicked off a two-week safety drive on Friday, focusing on commercial spaces in Andheri West.
Teams checked if businesses had working extinguishers, alarms, and clear emergency exits, making sure everyone was following the rules.
Restaurants caught breaching fire safety norms
Five well-known restaurants, Walkman Bar, Bora Bora, China Gate, Caravan Serai, and Hometown, were caught breaking fire safety norms.
Some had even turned emergency refuge areas into kitchens, blocking escape routes.
The MFB seized LPG cylinders and cooking equipment from these spots and is now taking strict action to keep things safer for everyone.