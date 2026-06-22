Mumbai forecast: Scattered rain then afternoon heat realfeel past 40°C India Jun 22, 2026

Heads up, Mumbai, today's weather is a bit of a rollercoaster.

Expect cloudy skies and scattered rain through Monday (June 22), which should cool things off for a while.

But by afternoon, the heat is back, with temps hitting 34 degrees Celsius and RealFeel soaring past 40 degrees Celsius thanks to some serious humidity.