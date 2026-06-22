Mumbai forecast: Scattered rain then afternoon heat realfeel past 40°C
Heads up, Mumbai, today's weather is a bit of a rollercoaster.
Expect cloudy skies and scattered rain through Monday (June 22), which should cool things off for a while.
But by afternoon, the heat is back, with temps hitting 34 degrees Celsius and RealFeel soaring past 40 degrees Celsius thanks to some serious humidity.
Showers with gusty winds and lightning
Showers are set for around 2pm and again late at night near 10pm.
Evening brings stronger southwesterly winds over 20km per hour, offering some relief.
Later on, watch out for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40km per hour.
High rain chances and persistent humidity
Rain chances stay high—89% today and even more tomorrow—so keep your umbrella handy all week.
Humidity isn't going anywhere soon, so expect plenty of muggy moments despite those cooling showers and breezy spells.