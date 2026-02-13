Mumbai gets India's 1st 'melody road' that plays 'Jai Ho'

The magic comes from grooves cut into the asphalt. When your car tires roll over them at the right speed, they create musical notes—closer grooves for higher pitches, wider ones for lower tones. Go too fast or slow, and the tune gets weird or rushed.

Roadside tunes

Mumbai now joins other countries such as Japan and the UAE with these rare roads that mix safety with a unique experience.

With the number of people injured in grievous accidents up 6% in 2025, officials hope this creative blend of music and tech nudges people to drive safer—plus, who wouldn't want their daily commute soundtracked by an Oscar-winning song?